North Salem, New York. Farming spaces on this 17-acre property include a greenhouse, an organic garden, and pastures; there are also mature fruit trees. The 1929 six-bedroom manor has an updated eat-in kitchen, a master suite with fireplace and spa bathroom, and large living and dining rooms, each with fireplace.

Outside are a porte cochere, covered stone porch, stone guesthouse, tennis court, heated pool with spa, and four-car garage. $3,995,000. Anita Zander, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (914) 282-2548.

Longmont, Colorado. This 35-acre property has fruit, vegetable, herb, and flower gardens; a chicken coop; a 100-year-old barn; and a greenhouse. The five-bedroom traditional farmhouse features wraparound porches, pine floors, radiant heat, two fireplaces, a library, and a master suite with a four-season porch.

The biodynamic growing operation is organic, ethical, holistic, and environmentally aware. $3,795,000. Kimberly Thompson, Colorado Landmark/Luxury Portfolio, (303) 641-2049.

Arden, Florida. South Florida's first "agrihood" is anchored by Arden Farm, 5 acres that grow 50 kinds of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers, worked by community volunteers and managed on organic principals by two experienced directors. Its four-bedroom Aster house has a master suite, an open kitchen with waterfall island, and a lanai.

Outside are a garden yard, a three-car garage, and access to nearby trails. $699,900. Lorna Swartz, Kenco Communities, (561) 410-5404.

Carmel Valley, California. This 6-acre property comes with raised vegetable beds, beehives, and fruit trees. The light-filled three-bedroom house has a large kitchen leading to a dining area and a living room with a three-way open-hearth fireplace; a master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, and two private decks; and mountain and ocean views.

The grounds include a hot tub, barbecue area, and deck. $2,195,000. Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty, (831) 214-1990.

Stow, Massachusetts. This 14-acre farm property has 2 acres of outdoor fields, two hoop houses for seed starting, and a nine-bay glass greenhouse with automated tables and fertilizer, fan, temperature, and window systems, allowing year-round food and flower growing.

The three-bedroom 1979 Colonial-style house features wood floors and trim, oversize windows, a modern eat-in kitchen, a living room with fireplace, and a vaulted screened porch. $995,000. Scott Adamson, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (978) 314-9009.

Carthage, Missouri. Created by artist Lowell Davis, 5-acre Fox Fire Farm has a vegetable garden and 20 outbuildings, including a henhouse and greenhouse. The 1930 five-bedroom home features a modern farm kitchen and log-walled living room with stone fireplace.

The property comes with Davis' studio, a guest cottage, a koi pond, a waterfall, and chickens, ducks, and peacocks, and is near a historic village. $339,000. Wren Vickers, Charles Burt Home Folks, (417) 388-1067.

