Bremen Long Island. Aspinwall, the 1917 vacation home of New York businessman John ­Aspinwall, overlooks Flying Passage and ­Muscongus Bay. The four-bedroom house has a great room with stone fireplace and exposed oak trusses, a sunroom, and a master suite with French doors and soaking tub.

The 113-acre wooded property includes a barn with an apartment, two cabins, a hidden meadow, and 5,500 feet of shorefront with beaches, a dock, and a loading wharf. $2,675,000. Terry and Joseph Sortwell, LandVest, (207) 236-3543.

Islesboro. This five-bedroom Victorian sits next to a yacht club and comes with 55 feet of waterfront on Dark Harbor Pool. The 1916 house features abundant natural light, oversize windows, a custom-paneled dining room, a sunroom, a gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, a library, and a master en suite with walk-in closet.

Outside on the 0.36-acre property are lawns, mature trees, and a garden-­storage cottage. $975,000. Wendy Zwecker, Camden Real Estate Co., (207) 712-8776.

Vinalhaven. Built in 1890 during the granite rush, this five-­bedroom, three-story home was originally a boarding house. Rebuilt in 2006, the house has radiant heating, two decorated fireplaces, inlaid-wood floors, box windows, a custom kitchen, a covered front porch, and a curved second-floor balcony overlooking the harbor.

The 0.44-acre landscaped lot includes a storage shed and deeded access to a float on Carver's Harbor. $895,000. Kris Davidson, Davidson Realty, (207) 863-2200.

Swan Island. Little House Cove's 56 acres include sandy beaches, pink-granite rocks, wetlands, forests, blueberry fields, and a two-bedroom saltbox house. Built in 2000, this seasonal cottage has picture windows, exposed beams, a woodstove, and a large deck.

Land rights include 2,300 feet of water frontage and deep ocean water access in Toothacher Cove. $650,000. Beth ­Ingebritson, The Knowles Co., (207) 276-3322.

St. George. This fully furnished home stands on 2 acres of Hupper Island shorefront looking out on Port Clyde harbor. The three-bedroom house features a first-floor master and a living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and expansive water views.

The property includes fruit trees; garden, stonewall, and patio landscaping with integrated hot tub; a two-bedroom guesthouse; and a private dock, tidal beach, and deepwater dock for two to three boats. $2,195,000. Terry and Joseph Sortwell, LandVest, (207) 236-3543.

Boothbay. This 1830 four-bedroom home over­looks the Back River from its 1.5-acre lot on East Side Barters Island. The sun-filled house has been updated with new oversize windows, furnace, and water heater, and features exposed beams and knotty hardwood floors and trim.

The waterfront property comes with a dock and float and is close to Trevett Village amenities and ­Knickerbocker Lake. $445,000. Dennis Gleason and Linda Painter, Legacy ­Properties/Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 446-6394.

