New York City. Waterline Square, an Upper West Side condominium complex, has a skate park, indoor soccer pitch, giant playroom, rock-­climbing wall, bowling alley, basketball court, and swimming pool.

This 34th-floor two-bedroom unit offers views of the Hudson River, a master suite with bathroom and walk-in closet, and a kitchen with Gaggenau appliances. The building also has a Pilates studio, squash court, music studio, and screening room. $3,100,000. Waterline Square/Corcoran Group, (212) 586-8333.

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. This five-bedroom ranch home in the Chelmsleigh neighborhood comes with a bowling alley and loft playroom. The house, built in 1962 and remodeled in 2018, features a formal dining room, an eat-in country kitchen, a family room with two-sided fireplace, and a basement recreation area with movie room, wet bar, and fireplace.

The 1.5-acre property includes a backyard with a large deck, an extensive lawn, and mature trees. $799,000. Dan ­Gutfreund, Sotheby's International Realty, (248) 978-5774.

San Antonio. The centerpiece of this Mediterranean-style property is a swimming pool with a lazy river, waterfall, grotto, swim-up bar, and outdoor kitchen. The two-bedroom house has space upstairs for three more bedrooms, and includes a game room, chef's kitchen opening to a large family room, indoor basketball-volleyball court, and full gym.

The neighborhood is near Six Flags and downtown San Antonio. $2,500,000. Binkan Cinaroglu, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, (210) 241-4550.

York, Maine. With an indoor pool and a private dock on a quiet stretch of the York River, this three-bedroom home offers swimming year-round. The house also features a basement playroom, a living room with a large fieldstone fireplace, an updated eat-in kitchen, a master bedroom with deck, a sunroom, and high-­efficiency heating.

The 2-acre property has lawns, trees, and a barn garage, and is 10 miles from Ports­mouth, N.H. $965,000. Ginny Whit­ney, Legacy ­Properties/Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 967-0934.

Los Angeles. This four-bedroom home includes basement recreation and media rooms and an outdoor swimming pool, and is near several highly rated schools. The 6,300-square-foot house, built in 2016, has high ceilings, sliding glass doors, fine stone finishes, a chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, a master suite with fireplace, and a basement lounge and bar.

The landscaped lot features a living room deck and a patio off the pool. $4,750,000. Jennifer Okhovat, Compass, (310) 435-7399.

Charleston, South Carolina. Freeman's Point on James Island has a community swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, playground, dog park, dock, boat launch, and walking trails. This four-bedroom custom home in the waterfront neighborhood features oversize windows, an eat-in kitchen with pantry, a master bedroom with bath and walk-in closet, and a loft playroom with a porch.

Folly Beach and downtown Charleston are minutes away. $487,000. Will Dammeyer, William Means/Christie's International Real Estate, (843) 670-6747.

