Each week, we spotlight a cool innovation recommended by some of the industry's top tech writers. This week's pick is a new feature from Google.

The latest version of Google's phone operating system can use a quick press of a button to manage all the devices in your home, said Mark Wilson at Fast Company. Android 11, released in its beta version this month on new Pixel phones, introduces a new feature, called Controls.



"All you do is long-press your power button, and up pops your credit card, any boarding pass, and a slew of smart-home toggles to activate as easily as hitting a switch." It sounds minor, but it represents "the next logical step in the evolution" away from having a host of different apps that each manage a single function such as turning on lights or unlocking a car door. With phone screens growing increasingly crowded, Google is questioning whether the proliferation of apps is really necessary or convenient.

