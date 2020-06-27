Greenwich, Connecticut. ­Designed by award-winning architect Hilton Vanderhorn, this seven-­bedroom brick Georgian has a wet bar, wine cellar, humidor, theater, and ­billiard room. The interior features high ceilings, custom millwork, and walnut floors and paneling, and the master suite has his-and-her baths and closets, a sitting area, and a balcony.

The 4-acre wooded ­property includes wide lawns and a large backyard, a swimming pool, and a four-car garage. $5,850,000. Barbara Wells, Houlihan Lawrence, (203) 912-5644.

Chagrin, Ohio. The 600-­bottle wine cellar of this five-bedroom home adjoins a fully equipped tasting room. The house also has a great room with fireplace; a chef's kitchen and formal dining room; a master suite including two walk-in closets, a balcony, and a bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in shower; and a gym.

Outside are a large covered deck and 2.5 acres landscaped with lawns, trees, and flowering shrubs. $700,000. Kathleen Novak, Howard Hanna Real Estate, (330) 607-6012.

Hinsdale, Illinois. The lower level of this eight-bedroom home features a wine cellar with display racks and a pub-style bar. The custom-built house has a two-story foyer, an elevator and a grand staircase, a living room with fireplace and coffered ceiling, a study with built-ins, a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, and exercise and game rooms.

The grounds include an entertainment area, a pool, and a hot tub. $5,400,000. Dawn ­McKenna, Coldwell Banker Realty, (630) 789-8280.

Monterey, California. The Stokes Adobe, a National Heritage site, was recently a restaurant and retains its bar, wine cellar, dining rooms, and commercial kitchen. The 1833 building, which once housed California's first newspaper press, has period details, a fireplace lounge, a wraparound balcony, and space upstairs for four bedrooms.

The property features a historic oak tree and a courtyard with fire pits. $2,975,000. Cicily Sterling, The Agency Real Estate, (831) 402-7174.

Loveland, Colorado. Saddle Notch Ranch includes a five-­bedroom red-cedar log home with a wine cellar, 30-person great room, theater, and game room, and a four-bedroom guesthouse. The fully furnished main house features wood sculpture and carvings, incorporated tree trunks, custom cabinetry, two stone fireplaces, and extensive outdoor decks.

The 367-acre property surrounded by a national forest has a spring-fed pond and watercourse and sees migrating elk, black bears, and mountain lions. $7,500,000. Jeff Buerger, Hall and Hall, (303) 861-8282.

El Paso, Texas. The basement of this three-bedroom home in El Paso's Rim area features a custom-built brick wine cellar and furnished tasting room. The 1949 house, recently fully remodeled, has hardwood floors, French windows and doors, and a kitchen with high-end appliances.

The lot includes lawns, brick and stone patios and walkways, a two-car garage outfitted as a gym, a ­carport, and detached in-law quarters. $489,000. ­Vianney Fuentes, Exit West Realty, (915) 342-4922.

