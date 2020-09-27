Point Pleasant Beach. This three-bedroom bungalow on the boardwalk has unobscured views of the Atlantic Ocean. Built in 1900 and renovated in 2019, the fully furnished house is bright and airy, with French doors and oversize windows; a living-dining room with exposed beams, vaulted ceiling, and fireplace; and an open kitchen.

Outside are a shower, a deck facing the water, beach access, and nearby shops and amusements. $1,899,000. Kevin McKenney, Diane Turton, Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (347) 838-1653.

Long Branch. The private balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows of this seaside condo offer panoramic beach and ocean views. The two-bedroom home features high ceilings, two bathrooms, a chef's kitchen with oversize island, and two assigned parking spaces.

The ocean-block building includes an infinity pool, a club room, a patio with firepit, cabana lockers, a bike storage room, and a 24-hour electronic concierge. $1,025,000. Kevin Guilford, Coldwell Banker Realty, (732) 654-6631.

Brick Township. Set in Normandy Beach on the Barnegat Peninsula, this five-bedroom bayfront home comes with 200 feet of waterfront access. Built in 2000, the house has a custom staircase, a wall of windows with waterfront views, a mahogany deck, balconies off most bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, a great room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace, and a home office with built-ins.

The landscaped property is near the beach and includes an outdoor shower. $2,349,000. Kathleen Fazio, Childers/Sotheby's International Realty, (732) 714-7900.

Cape May. The Joseph Evans Cottage, dated 1878, is one of this historic town's few Victorians to remain a private home. Owned by just two families over its 142 years, the seven-bedroom house features the original gilt mirrors; Victorian furniture, some original and some custom-built for the home in period style; two master suites with French doors and ocean views; and multiple porches.

The property includes a garden, a gazebo, and a pergola, and is yards from the beach and the pedestrian mall. $2,800,000. Gail Wilsey-Morrison, Long & Foster/Luxury Portfolio International, (609) 884-1007.

Ocean City. The 1891 Thomas S. Simmons House is walking distance from the Ocean City Boardwalk. Restored in 2019, this 13-bedroom, multifamily "painted lady" includes an upper-story six-bedroom main home with ornate woodwork, hardwood floors, arched doorways, glass doorknobs, classic furniture pieces, and updated bathrooms and kitchen; three more apartments downstairs; and two in a rear cottage.

Outside are covered porches and a common yard and patio. $1,550,000. Constance Zindel, Goldcoast/Sotheby's International Realty, (609) 675-0660.

Belmar. This 1940 two-bedroom cottage stands in a cul-de-sac just blocks from the beach and Lake Como. Recently renovated, the house features designer lighting; an open floor plan combining a dining-living room and compact chef's kitchen with quartz countertops and marble backsplash; and a four-season whitewashed porch.

The lot has low-maintenance natural plantings, an outdoor shower, and a fenced, brick-paved patio. $439,000. Cindy Napp, Diane Turton, Realtors, (732) 859-7808.

