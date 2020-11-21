Upper Thornburg. This 1956 three-bedroom home sits on a 1-acre private lot 15 minutes from downtown. Designed by architect Tasso Katselas with unique angles and glass walls, it has been updated with new windows, dual-zone heating and cooling, a chef's kitchen with wine refrigerator, and a main suite with balcony and heated bathroom floors.

The landscaped property features planted stone walls, mature trees, and a dining-lounging area under an awning. $729,900. Austin Rusert, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services, (716) 319-7003.

Mount Washington. The floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor balcony of this corner-penthouse condo overlook downtown and the three rivers. The home, clad throughout in bamboo, has a living room with a rotating couch, a gourmet kitchen with illuminated glass counters, and a bedroom with a spa bathroom, walk-in closet, and hidden pocket wall with a built-in Murphy bed.

Ownership includes two garage spots and access to the pool, gym, and community room. $829,900. Wilhelm & McCune Team, Cowden Creek Realty, (412) 651-3357.

Point Breeze. The 1905 Kelly House was built by McClure & Spahr on 1.4 leafy acres in Pittsburgh's east end. The nine-bedroom home features a grand entry hall with oak pillars and marble floors; ornate plaster and carved and painted woodwork; multiple fireplaces; pocket doors; built-ins; a master suite with sitting room and marble bathroom; a chef's kitchen; a media room; a gym; and a wine cellar.

The mature landscaping outside includes a rock-rimmed pond with a waterfall. $4,500,000. Nettie Mercer, Howard Hanna, (412) 417-3132.

Squirrel Hill North. Architect Paul Kossman built this six-bedroom house for himself on a lot behind Carnegie Mellon University. The 1976 glass, steel, and cedar home has a greenhouse, an elevator, a living room with rose- wood entertainment center, a 30-foot indoor pool, and a roof deck overlooking the grounds of Warwick Estate.

The three-car garage is powered for a woodshop and includes a Tesla charger. $1,995,000. Leah George, Howard Hanna, (412) 713-0513.

Highland Park. The Baywood Mansion, a landmarked Queen Anne, formerly housed the Pittsburgh Museum of Art. The eight-bedroom home features walnut doors, oak parquet floors, and ceilings and walls with painted and carved details, and includes a library with a mahogany ceiling, a ballroom with 24-karat gilding, and a master bedroom with a bed once owned by Andrew Carnegie.

The 1.8-acre property is surrounded by 6 acres of protected parkland. $3,480,000. Mark Jennings, Piatt Sotheby's International Realty, (412) 321-9999.

Elliott. This two-bedroom home sits on the corner of a tree-lined street minutes from downtown. Built in 1900, it retains the original millwork, carved-wood staircase, built-ins, and stained-glass transom window, and has a dining room and a finished attic.

The property includes a large front porch, two garages, and a koi pond with a water feature and 12 fish. $124,900. Renee Zavitsanos, Piatt Sotheby's International Realty, (412) 822-6700.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.