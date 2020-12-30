White Stone, Virginia. Beside Tabbs Creek and close to Fleets Bay, this five-bedroom home has water views throughout. Designed by architect James Gauer, the open-plan house features polished concrete floors, a smarthome system, and a great room with double-height ceilings, three walls of windows, and a brick fireplace.

The 0.84-acre lot includes a guesthouse, pool, hot tub, and deepwater dock with boat lift. $1,495,000. Laura Peery, The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty, (804) 921-0236. Status: Sold

Big Sky, Montana. This five-bedroom lodge perched on Antler Ridge is minutes from Big Sky's ski resort and an hour from Yellowstone. The house is trimmed with reclaimed logs, hardwood floors, and wood detailing, and has a chef's kitchen and a two-story great room with a fireplace.

The outdoor deck features a fireplace and spa. $2,450,000. Catherine Gorman, (406) 580-2318, and Will Brunner, (406) 209-1225, Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty. Status: Sold

Salt Lake City. Set in the Arlington Hills, this five-bedroom home offers 360-degree views of downtown and Mount Olympus. The 1994 house, remodeled in 2014, has a spiral central staircase, a skylight, oversize windows, marble fireplaces, a master suite with balcony, a finished basement with kitchen, and an indoor lap pool.

On the half-acre lot are lawns, mature plantings, fountains, and a circular driveway. $1,895,000. Cherie Major, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (801) 485-3151. Status: Pending

Tucson. This 3.6-acre property at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains is self-sustaining, with solar panels, a private well, an orchard, and a vegetable garden. The 7,080-square-foot contemporary house has five bathrooms and four bedrooms, including a master suite with city views.

The grounds feature a covered portico, cactus and other native gardens, and a rock-bordered pool, spa, and waterfall. $4,500,000. Susanne Grogan, Russ Lyon/Sotheby's International Realty, (520) 241-8099. Status: Sold

Ridgefield, Connecticut. A great room with a polished concrete–and-mahogany Rumford fireplace anchors this Arts and Crafts home, created by John Marsh Davis for couturier Alexander Julian. The five-bedroom house features built-ins, colored walls, carved-wood trim, and two more fireplaces, framed in art tiling and abstract sculpture.

The 29-acre forested property includes a guesthouse, landscaped lawns and patio, two ponds, and a tennis court, pool, and greenhouse. $4,950,000. Laura Freed Ancona and David Everson, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 733-7053. Status: Available

Vinton, Iowa. This five-bedroom home was built in 1900 in a historic river town about 40 minutes from Cedar Rapids. The house retains its foyer with ornate millwork and stained-glass windows, the original kitchen cabinets, a dining room with pocket doors and fireplace, two three-season rooms, and a master suite with a reading nook.

The corner lot features a large wood deck and a greenhouse. $229,900. Annie Kaestner, Skogman Realty, (319) 350-6770. Status: Sold

