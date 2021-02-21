Clayton. Set in the foothills of Mount Diablo, this 5.6-acre estate includes an equestrian barn and access to riding trails. The three-bedroom Tuscan-style house features distressed-hardwood and mosaic-tile floors, French doors, hand-painted murals, carved-stone details, and knotty-alder cabinetry.

Outside are a guest casita with a private patio; a studio; an oversize garage with a hobby room; gardens; stone terraces; a fountain; and a spa. $3,995,000. Charlie Engs and John Ward, California Outdoor Properties, (415) 601-6330.

Healdsburg. Built in 1929, this three-bedroom farmhouse in Dry Creek Valley is a Sonoma County classic. Updated with an open floor plan, chef's kitchen, and first-floor master with soaking tub, it retains a vintage look, with the original beamed ceilings and wraparound porch.

The 12-acre property includes landscaped grounds, stone and brick paths and terraces, a courtyard with fountain, olive and fruit trees, a guest cottage, a firepit, and a saltwater pool. $3,575,000. Robin Gordon and Caroline Johnson, The Agency, (707) 291-7952.

Glen Ellen. This French country–style home sits on a 32-acre property with views of the Valley of the Moon and San Francisco Bay. The house has a one-bedroom main living area and a two-bedroom guest wing separated by a breezeway; details include 12-foot ceilings, 18th-century doors, copper-lined shuttered doors, old-world brass hardware, art wells, two fireplaces, and vintage fans.

The grounds feature secluded gardens, a walled courtyard with a wisteria-covered veranda, and a pool. $3,250,000. Tina Shone, Sotheby's International Realty, (707) 799-7556.

Napa. The main house on this 46-acre wine-growing property enjoys 360-degree views of the cabernet franc, petit verdot, cabernet sauvignon, and petite sirah vineyards. The two-bedroom home features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a chef's kitchen, a formal dining area, and a wraparound porch.

On the grounds are a studio with full bath over a three-car garage, a separate guesthouse, a workshop, wine storage, a firepit, and a 7-acre pond. $3,498,000. Christine Hale and Will Densberger, Engel & Völkers/St. Helena, (707) 287-5782.

Sacramento. This four-bedroom East Sacramento home was built in 1921. The Italianate house has hardwood floors with mahogany inlay, a gourmet kitchen, a formal dining room with stained-glass hutch, white Carrera marble bathrooms, and a grand staircase leading to the two main suites and the guest rooms.

The 0.3-acre lot includes established trees, native plantings, and a pool and spa surrounded by a terrace with a wall fountain and mature garden beds. $1,998,000. Hilary Devine, Lyon Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (916) 425-9384.

Santa Rosa. This 1931 two-bedroom home in the South Park neighborhood has just been extensively remodeled. The interior now features an open layout, new floors, freshly painted walls, a gas fireplace, French doors and oversize windows, two redone bathrooms, and an airy modern kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.

The front yard and fully fenced backyard are prepared for landscaping, and a path leads out to a large detached garage. $529,900. Denise K. Alberto, REeBroker Group, (707) 722-7828.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.