Seattle. This 1958 mid-century modern home by Bumgardner got an award-winning remake in 2007. The three-bedroom house features steel-beamed, vaulted wood ceilings, skylights, two fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, French doors, a contemporary kitchen with island and double oven, and a dining room.

The property, on a promontory with panoramic views of Puget Sound, includes multilevel wood decks, a detached studio and carport, and an Asian garden, and comes with partial ownership of a 10-acre preserve. $2,895,000. Jayme Johnson, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 510-2895.

Charleston, South Carolina. This 1957 three-bedroom English cottage is connected by a shared sunroom to a two-bedroom house added by Beau Clowney in 2009. The cottage, built of Old Charleston brick, has oak floors, exposed-beam ceilings, custom cabinets, three fireplaces, and oversize windows.

The 1.2-acre landscaped parcel, with lawns, mature trees, and a carriage-drive approach through wrought-iron gates, sits on the Intracoastal Waterway and includes a dock and boatlift. $2,195,000. Olin Chamberlain, Carriage Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (843) 345-6680.

Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. Society decorator Dorothy Draper designed this four-bedroom 1951 home, which was owned and improved by the same family for 50 years.

Rooms include a front-to-back tiled foyer with Scalamandre damask walls, a wood-paneled library, a sunroom, two offices with built-ins, and a main suite with two baths and two dressing rooms. The property is minutes from Philadelphia and features established gardens, a swimming pool and pool house, and a putting green. $1,850,000. Lisa Yakulis, Kurfiss/Sotheby's International Realty, (610) 517-8445.

Los Angeles. Built by modernist architect Harry Gesner in 1958, this Crestwood Hills home was recently renovated by award-winning firm Griffin Enright. The four-bedroom open-plan house features Arcadia and Fleetwood doors and custom built-ins, a media room, a chef's kitchen, and an entertainment deck with succulent garden, fireplace, and city and ocean views.

The garden lot includes a pool, spa, outdoor dining area, and firepit. $4,749,000. Farrugia/Schwartz, Hilton & Hyland/Luxury Portfolio International,

(310) 998-7175.

Greenwich, Connecticut. This 1954 Colonial-style home was updated in 2015 by designer Douglas Graneto. The five-bedroom house has a front-to-back foyer inlaid with antique Belgian stone, five fireplaces, a master bedroom with balcony, a chef's kitchen, a caterer's kitchen, a wet bar, a gym, an enclosed patio with vaulted ceiling, and staff quarters with separate entrance.

On the 4.46-acre landscaped grounds are a tennis court, a saltwater swimming pool, and an outbuilding with two stalls for horses. $4,995,000. Tamar Lurie, Coldwell Banker Realty, (203) 536-6953.

Bowling Green, Kentucky. The current owners fully updated this four-bedroom limestone farmhouse, built in 1950. The home features hardwood floors, crown moldings, arched doorways, French windows, farm-style kitchen cabinetry, a carved-wood fireplace, and a master bath with whirlpool, steam shower, and walk-in closet.

The 3-acre property includes a barn; a chicken coop; a garden shed; and a garage, formerly a smokehouse, with a cellar storeroom, and is minutes from shopping and restaurants. $575,000. The Cline Team, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Partners Realty, (270) 202-7807.

