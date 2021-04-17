Plymouth, Minnesota. The centerpiece of this 5-acre property on Hadley Lake is a 1967 three-bedroom home customized by singer-songwriter Jan Edwards. The midcentury-modern house has stone, wood, and steel details; cathedral ceilings; skylights; two fireplaces; chef's kitchen; lake views; and the Moonacy Music Room, a professional concert and party venue with wall art, bar, and immersive light and sound.

On the grounds are lawns, trees, multiple patios, and a koi pond. $2,395,000. Gary Petersen and Diann Kestner, Coldwell Banker Realty, (952) 451-0284.

Mountain Lakes, New Jersey. This five-bedroom, three-story custom Colonial was built in 2005 on nearly an acre of lakefront property. Inside are oak floors, wide molding, oversize windows, two staircases, a designer kitchen, and a principal bedroom with balcony.

The landscaped lot features a large bluestone patio with an outdoor kitchen, organic-shaped saltwater pool, and garden beds; lawns; mature trees; a heated garage; and a private dock. $2,748,000. Jo Ann Delaney, Coldwell Banker Realty, (973) 945-0015.

Pasadena, California. Built in 1925, this four-bedroom home was originally the Johnston Lake visitors' lodge. The remodeled house has cathedral ceilings and generous windows, gourmet kitchen, family room, den, and a main suite with separate sitting area, fireplace, and marble bathroom.

The secluded property is surrounded by mature trees and features extensive decks and patios, garden beds, a pool and spa, and a large one-bedroom guesthouse. $3,548,000. Dorothy Korostoff and Carol Ortega, Deasy Penner Podley, (626) 688-9854.

Sunset, South Carolina. Set on Lake Keowee, this three-bedroom home comes with 250 feet of water frontage, a sandy beach, and a covered dock. The Craftsman-style house has post-and-beam construction using 27-foot pine boards milled from the property's own trees, and features knotty-alder cabinetry, a walnut-trimmed elevator, a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, and a wine room.

The 1.2-acre property includes 1660 square feet of decks and patios and access to golf and clubhouse memberships. $2,680,000. Zack Thomas, Cliffs Realty, (864) 249-4364.

Hartland, Wisconsin. The Aperture House has 16-foot sliding glass doors on every level with expansive views of Moose Lake. Designed by Vetter-Denk architects, the 2002 three-bedroom home was completely rebuilt in 2020 and features a chef's kitchen with SubZero refrigerator, butcher-block counters, and large pantry wall; three bathrooms with custom Heath tile; and radiant concrete floors.

The half-acre lot includes a covered deck, patios, oversize Corten steel garage, and access to the lake. $1,350,000. Kristin Prange Kessler, First Weber/Luxury Portfolio Intl., (262) 337-9277.

New Fairfield, Connecticut. This 1935 cottage is part of a private community on Candlewood Lake. Remodeled in 2018, the three-bedroom home has an open floor plan, ebony floors, a fieldstone fireplace, rows of windows, and lake views.

On the 0.28-acre lot are established perennial gardens, mature trees, lawns, stone walls, two separate driveways and parking for multiple cars, and access to three beaches, a boat slip, and sports courts. $525,000. Julie Thompson, BHHS/New England Properties, (203) 947-9055.

