Prescott. Designed to blend into the landscape, this five-bedroom home is built of native woods and flagstone. The 2005 house features art tiling and stained glass, built-ins and custom furniture, Venetian and Murano plaster walls, and organic-shaped rooms, including a great room with a wall of windows and floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

Outside are an entry waterfall, multiple patios, a covered outdoor living room with fireplace, expansive views, and 3.95 private acres of mountain terrain studded with piñon and juniper. $2,300,000. Len McGee, Coldwell Banker Realty, (928) 713-4666.

Scottsdale. Architect David C. Hovey designed this 2002 steel-beam, concrete-block, and glass house with views of the Chiricahua golf course, ancient boulder outcroppings, the Saguaro Forest, city lights, and mountains. The five-bedroom home has corrugated-steel ceilings, polished-concrete floors, two fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, and a main bedroom with spa bath.

The property includes a two-bedroom guesthouse, a pool with a bedroom/studio on the deck, and indigenous garden landscaping. $5,300,000. Shawn Chappel and Donna LeGate, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 329-2020.

Tucson. The 1.8-acre lot of this four-bedroom home backs up to the Coronado National Forest at Finger Rock Canyon. The 7,200-square-foot house features a leaded-glass front door, walls of windows with city views, a great room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and a main suite including a fireplace and a bathroom with jet tub.

The property has sitting areas, pool, hot tub, desert landscaping, and a four-car garage. $4,275,000. Christine and Russell Long, Long Realty Co./Luxury Portfolio International, (520) 529-1116.

Scottsdale. This six-bedroom Tuscan-style home in the Los Gatos gated community offers views of the desert and Pinnacle Peak mountains. Inside are beamed ceilings, knotty-alder doors, stone walls, and oil-rubbed bronze fixtures; a main suite with wet bar, fireplace, walk-in closet, spa bathroom, and outdoor sitting area; a chef's kitchen; a theater; and a game room.

The 1.36-acre lot features gardens, a 54-foot covered stone patio, a pool, a jacuzzi, a volleyball court, and a guesthouse with kitchen and wet bar. $2,300,000. Yvonne Matejka, The Agency, (480) 334-9590.

Phoenix. Set on a mountainside in Cinnabar Canyon, this three-bedroom home looks out on the city and desert. The owner-architect designed the house for lower utilities and open views, with 12-inch block walls, concrete floors, and oversize commercial-grade windows; other details include exposed ductwork and a split main bedroom with transom windows and high ceilings.

Outside are lawns, flower beds, a large patio with a covered seating area, and a roof deck. $995,000. Shelly Lane, HomeSmart, (602) 319-4942.

Safford. This four-bedroom home was first owned by Sheriff Olney, the lawman who signed the bench warrant for the arrest of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. The 1890s house is on the National Register of Historic Places and retains the original millwork, fireplace mantels, and built-ins, along with modern upgrades.

The landscaped property features a patio, wood deck, gazebo, and two guesthouses, one currently a bakery with a commercial kitchen and the other a bed-and-breakfast. $550,000. Brandon Hamilton, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (623) 986-9908.

