Why HBO's The Idol is already 2023's most controversial show

2023 already has a contender for most controversial show of the year, and it's one that hasn't aired a single episode.

It's called The Idol, and it's the new HBO series from Sam Levinson, creator of the wildly popular high school drama Euphoria. "Set against the backdrop of the music industry," the show "centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult," played by The Weeknd, "who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol," played by Lily-Rose Depp, per HBO. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is also the co-creator.

But a recent report suggested the series has had a messy production and that Levinson's scripts contained disturbing, offensive content, leading him to draw social media ire — and not for the first time.

Why has there been controversy surrounding 'The Idol'?

The behind-the-scenes drama first began bubbling up in April 2022 after Amy Seimetz, who was set to direct all six episodes of The Idol and serve as executive producer, left the show.

At the time, Variety reported that even though production was "already completed on multiple episodes," they would "now be redone" following a "change in creative directions." The "crux of the issue appears to be that" Tesfaye felt the show was "leaning too much into a 'female perspective,'" said Deadline.

In March 2023, Rolling Stone provided more details, citing 13 sources in the cast and crew who alleged the production has been a "s--tshow" due to "delays, reshoots, and rewrites." After Seimetz's departure, Levinson reportedly took over as director, scrapped "the nearly-finished $54-75 million project," and reshot it all. Sources told the outlet he dialed up the "disturbing sexual content and nudity" and, in the process, strayed from what the show was originally about. "It was a show about a woman who was finding herself sexually, turned into a show about a man who gets to abuse this woman and she loves it," one source told Rolling Stone.