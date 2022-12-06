The movement to protect Spirit Mountain

President Biden announced that he will commit to protecting the area surrounding Avi Kwa Ame, or Nevada's Spirit Mountain, under the 1906 Antiquities Act, an action that native tribes and environmental groups have long encouraged. Here's everything you need to know:

What is Spirit Mountain?

Spirit Mountain, called Avi Kwa Ame in Mojave, is a sacred site of pilgrimage for a number of native tribes located in southern Nevada. The mountain and the surrounding area also serve as an important ecological connection between Arizona and California, and are home to a variety of wildlife.

Two decades ago, Spirit Mountain and 33,000 surrounding acres were protected by Congress, which deemed it as wilderness, but now the Biden administration is committing to protecting 450,000 acres in the region, reports The Washington Post. This would encompass almost all of the bottom of Nevada, preventing any development in the region.

How is the region going to be protected?

The region will be designated as a national monument under the Antiquities Act of 1906. The Avi Kwa Ame National Monument will also be the largest single land conservation action that Biden will likely take in this term.

The Antiquities Act was signed into law by President Theodore Roosevelt and was the first law that provided legal protection to historically and scientifically significant areas. It allows presidents to designate areas as national monuments without congressional approval, which is different from designating national parks or reserves. It also prevents development on said protected land. Since its passing, the law has been used over 150 times to designate various monuments across the country. The most recent national monument was the Camp Hale - Continental Divide in Colorado, confirmed in October 2022.

Why do people want the designation?

The mountain is considered "the source of life and place of origin for 10 Yuman-speaking tribes of the Mojave [region]" and is "sacred land to the Hopi and Chemehuevi Paiute people," the Avi Kwa Ame promotional website explains. "There's a spiritual connection that makes us Mojave people," said the chair of the tribal council Tim Williams. "If it's not protected, our generation will not have done our job."