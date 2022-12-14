The European Union's Qatar bribery scandal, explained

The European Union is embroiled in a scandal involving alleged influence peddling through a European Parliament vice president, literal bags of cash, a nonprofit organization called Fight Impunity, and a "Gulf State" widely reported to be Qatar, host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Nothing less than "Europe's credibility is at stake" in the EU's response, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Here's what you need to know: Who was allegedly bribed to do what? Belgian police raided at least 20 sites across Brussels between Dec. 9 and Dec. 13, including inside European Parliament offices, arresting six people and seizing more than $1 million in cash. A Belgian judge charged four of the people on Dec. 11 with "participation in a criminal organization, money laundering, and corruption" on behalf of a "Gulf State," prosecutors said in a statement. Skip advert Belgian officials have not formally identified any of the suspects involved in the alleged scheme, but the people charged are widely reported to include Eva Kaili, a Greek member of the European Parliament (MEP) and one of its 14 vice presidents; her partner Francesco Giorgi, a parliamentary assistant; and former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, president and founder of the human rights nonprofit Fight Impunity. Qatar is widely reported to be the country that bribed the suspects to advocate for them at the European Parliament. Qatar said in a statement Sunday that it "categorically rejects any attempts to associate it with accusations of misconduct," and "any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed." The two others arrested on Dec. 9, identified as Kaili's father and International Trade Union Confederation chief Luca Visentini, were released. How did this alleged scheme work? "It is suspected that third parties in political and/or strategic positions within the European Parliament were paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence parliament's decisions," Belgian prosecutors said Dec. 11. According to the Belgian newspaper Le Soir, Panzeri led the bribery operation on behalf of Doha, doling out cash and gifts to buy influence. His wife and daughter were detained Friday under a European arrest warrant.

Kaili has stood up for Qatar at the European Parliament recently. In fact, Politico reports, "Kaili has arguably been the dean of the (sizeable group of) Doha defenders within the S&D," or her Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats faction in the EU parliament. In a Nov. 21 debate on Qatar's notably spotty human rights record — including using coercive hard labor to build soccer stadiums and infrastructure for the World Cup, resulting in thousands of deaths among migrant workers — Kaili called Qatar "a frontrunner in labor rights." She had recently returned from a controversial trip to Qatar, where she met with Labor Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri. Skip advert The World Cup is "proof, actually, of how sports diplomacy can achieve a historical transformation of a country with reforms that inspired the Arab world," Kaili said. (The European Parliament voted Nov. 24 to condemn Qatar and FIFA, the world soccer governing body, over the migrant worker deaths at the end of the debate.) Kaili in early December also showed up at the European Parliament's justice and home affair committee — which she did not have a seat on — to push and vote in favor of allowing Qataris and Kuwaitis to enter the EU without visas, Politico reports. How has the European Union reacted to the scandal? The European Parliament started its final plenary session of 2022 in Strasbourg, France, on Dec. 14, and the corruption scandal overshadowed all other business. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola relieved Kaili of all vice presidential "powers, duties, and tasks" on Dec. 10; the S&D suspended her; and her political party in Greece, Pasok-Movement for Change, expelled her. Greek authorities froze her family's assets. The European Parliament "is under attack," Metsola said on Dec. 12. "Our way of open, free, democratic societies are under attack," she added. "The enemies of democracy for whom the very existence of this parliament is a threat, will stop at nothing. These malign actors, linked to autocratic third countries, have allegedly weaponized NGOs, unions, individuals, assistants, and members of the European Parliament in an effort to subdue our processes." She promised not to sweep the scandal under the rug and said she will fight to tighten ethics rules. Skip advert Elsewhere in Brussels, "the revelations were greeted with shock, but not surprise, with EU watchers and experts noting long-standing concerns about the bloc's institutions, particularly the European Parliament," The Washington Post reports. The parliament, with 705 members, is the EU's only directly elected body, but "it is also seen as the weakest of the three key institutions of the European Union." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed Metsola's determination to create strong ethics, financial disclosure, and transparency rules across all EU institutions "and not allow for any exemptions," but Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant quickly changed the subject when reporters asked about tweets by Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas that had praised Qatar's labor reforms. How widespread is the alleged corruption? There is broad agreement that this is one of the worst corruption scandals in recent EU history, but its extent is a matter of heated debate in Brussels.