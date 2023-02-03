A surge in violence in Pakistan

On Jan. 30, a suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, killed at least 100 people and injured 225 others. The attack took place in a high-security zone, as hundreds of police and army members participated in afternoon prayers. Pakistani officials have vowed to take "stern action," as concerns grow that militant groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are planning more attacks. Here's everything you need to know:

Where did the mosque bombing take place?

The bombing targeted a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar. The mosque was inside a government security compound, and most of the victims were police officers, local officials said. The blast caused the roof to collapse, and many of the dead were buried under the rubble.

This was the deadliest attack in Peshawar in a decade, and comes amid a surge in violence again police, Al Jazeera reports. The bombing is under investigation, with authorities working to determine how this person was able to get through such a heavily fortified area, which contains the headquarters of a counterterrorism department and the provincial police force. Syed Masood Shah, a senior police official and minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's caretaker government, told The Washington Post this wouldn't have been "possible without some 'support.' The bomber seems to be well aware of the area, and he might have visited the spot before he executed his plan."

Has any group taken responsibility for the attack?

Yes. Following the bombing, the head of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said his faction carried out the attack, the Long War Journal and South Asia Media Research Institute said. He claimed this was in retaliation for the 2022 killing of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar's former leader, Omar Khalid Khorasani, who died in Afghanistan. A TTP spokesman later said in a statement his group does not target mosques or other religious sites, and anyone who attacks such a place could face punitive action.

Has the TTP carried out other attacks in Pakistan?

TTP was formed in 2007, and has the goal of imposing "its hardline interpretation of Islamic law" and reversing "the merger of Pakistan's tribal areas with the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province," Al Jazeera says. In November, TTP said it was ending a ceasefire agreement that had been brokered with the Pakistani government, and encouraged its fighters to start planning attacks wherever possible. Over the course of 2022, TTP carried out at least 150 attacks in Pakistan, killing dozens of people.