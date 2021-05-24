The daily business briefing: May 24, 2021

Ever Given owner blames Suez Canal Authority for blockage

The Japanese company that owns the Ever Given — the container ship that blocked Egypt's Suez Canal in March — blamed the Suez Canal Authority for the incident, a lawyer for the company said over the weekend. Lawyers for the company, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, said the canal authority was at fault because it let the ship enter the canal despite poor weather conditions. The Ever Given became wedged between the canal's banks, and blocked traffic through the vital waterway from March 23 to March 29, delaying about 400 ships and disrupting global supply chains. The ship has been held in an artificial lake along the canal pending talks on compensation for Egypt's losses. The Ever Given's owners now are seeking $100,000 for losses stemming from the ship's detainment. [Business Insider]