The ransomware epidemic

Our nation's infrastructure is facing an unprecedented onslaught of cyberattacks, said Rishi Iyengar and Clare Duffy at CNN. Last week, the country's biggest meat processor became a target of hackers demanding ransom — even as a major oil pipeline was just recovering from a ransomware attack that shut off oil to much of the Southeast. The latest victims even include the ferry to Martha's Vineyard, the Obamas' vacation spot. Hackers used to focus mainly on stealing data. But increasingly brazen perpetrators, often based in Russia, have "found a significant moneymaker in targeting physical infrastructure" and demanding payment to unlock critical systems. FBI director Christopher Wray compared the urgency of the threat to the scramble against international terrorism after 9/11. By tracing the route of the Bitcoin payment, the FBI was able to recover most of the $4.4 million paid to reopen the Colonial Pipeline. But the attacks on the oil and food industries have demonstrated "the potential to spark mayhem in people's lives."

The FBI advises victims not to pay hackers, said Rachel Monroe at The New Yorker. But many feel they have no choice, giving rise to a small industry of "ransomware negotiators." These half-dozen specialists, "and the insurance companies they regularly partner with, help people navigate the world of cyber-extortion." They have been "accused of abetting crime" by incentivizing the holding of digital hostages. But "they have no lack of clients." According to one negotiating firm, "the average ransom payment in the first three months of the year was $220,000," said Adrian Croft at Fortune. That's a 43 percent increase from the previous quarter. One consultant, Kurtis Minder, said the most "he'd ever paid on behalf of a client, a large engineering company, was $2.75 million." The fact that such payments often go unreported suggests "the scale of the problem is much bigger than publicly disclosed."