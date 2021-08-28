Amazon sets up shop in the mall

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

After decimating traditional malls, Amazon is coming full circle and looking at opening new physical locations "akin to department stores," said Sebastian Herrera at The Wall Street Journal. The e-commerce pioneer has been scouting locations in Ohio and California to launch large stores that will feature Amazon's private-label goods prominently. "The new retail spaces will be around 30,000 square feet, smaller than most department stores" but roughly the size of a typical Best Buy. The irony here isn't lost on anyone. Department stores have faded in part because of Amazon's success "taking market share from big-box operators." However, Amazon has slowly been making its physical-retail ambitions clear. It now has more than 20 physical bookstores and two dozen Amazon 4-star stores, selling "gadgets from electronics to kitchen products."

We've seen this playbook before, said Stephen Mihm at Bloomberg​. Sears initially started as a mail-order business built on convenience that "offered a breadth of items that exceeded Amazon's seemingly endless inventories." You could actually purchase a house from Sears, and its components would arrive in a railroad boxcar to be "assembled on site by the buyer." Then catalog sales began to plateau, and Sears "launched an ambitious plan to colonize retail as well." Amazon "clearly intends to pull the same trick." Amazon has already seen how a physical-retail presence can improve sales, said Dan Gallagher at The Wall Street Journal. In 2010 and 2011, it struck deals with Target and Walmart to carry its Kindle e-readers, which lasted until the retailers pulled the plug "out of unhappiness with serving as a showroom for a powerful online rival." Amazon has since been heavily "growing out its own roster of private labels and exclusive third-party products," and, as with the Kindle years ago, wants them to be visible offline, too.