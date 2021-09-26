Extreme weather hits insurance premiums

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

Carvana CEO's very, very rich dad

"Aside from Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and the founders of Walmart, no individual has earned more from selling stock in their company" since the start of 2020 than the father of Carvana's CEO, said Ben Foldy at The Wall Street Journal. The ownership structure of the online vehicle megastore gives Ernie Garcia III and his father, Ernie Garcia Jr., "almost complete control." As with many digital retailers, Carvana's stock price "soared during the pandemic." Since October, Garcia Jr. has sold $3.6 billion of stock in the company, unloading 30,000 shares a day under an automated program known as a 10b5-1 plan. The plan sells shares at a predetermined rate "to avoid the appearance of trading on nonpublic information." But Garcia Jr. also modified his plan several times as the stock price rose.

Extreme insurance premiums

Extreme weather is contributing to rising home-insurance costs, said Paul Sullivan at The New York Times. Across the country, insurers are raising premiums, in some cases "two to five times a year." Traditional insurers are also denying coverage in riskier ZIP codes, including some of the country's priciest, such as Beverly Hills, which is increasingly vulnerable to fire. In some cases, insurance costs have quintupled. "We just charged someone $1.9 million for insurance in California with a $1 million deductible," said Charles Williamson, the CEO of insurance company Vault. Wealth management firms are advising clients that investing in "loss-mitigation strategies," such as foam-spraying fire-protection systems, may be a better deal than paying for insurance.