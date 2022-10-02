Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

Trapped by a good deal

Homeowners with low-rate mortgages are reluctant to remove their "golden handcuffs," said Nicole Friedman in The Wall Street Journal. "Housing inventory has risen from record lows earlier this year as more homes sit on the market longer." But the number of newly listed homes in the four weeks that ended Sept. 18 fell 20 percent from a year earlier, according to Redfin. Many would-be sellers are staying put because of their current mortgages, said deputy chief economist Odeta Kushi at First American Financial. "What is their incentive to move and lock into a rate that's potentially as much as 3 percentage points higher?" The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose above 6 percent last week. As of July, "more than two-thirds of first-lien mortgages had a rate below 4 percent."

Beware of Parent PLUS loans

The federal government is handing out huge loans for college with almost no underwriting standards at all, said Ron Lieber in The New York Times. The Parent PLUS loan has become "a subprime lending program," financial aid experts say, ensnaring low-income families in a 25-year debt trap. When they were first introduced in 1980, "you could only borrow $3,000 per year." That cap was lifted in 1992. Today, practically anybody without a very checkered recent credit history can borrow six figures for tuition, no matter their income. The moral hazard hits a wall when families realize the loans carry an interest rate that's now at 7.54 percent, "plus a whopping 4.23 percent origination fee." And "if you default, the government helps itself to a chunk of your Social Security check."