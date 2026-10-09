Student debt relief is stuck in purgatory for thousands of public workers

A federal program is supposed to wipe out debts after 10 years but has been hit with major delays

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Protesters march for student loan forgiveness in Washington, D.C., in 2023.
Protesters march for student loan forgiveness in Washington, D.C., in 2023
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

A national program called Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) is meant to help federal workers forgive their student debt after a decade of government service. Staffing shortages and other operational problems have left many of these workers behind.

‘Stuck and unsure’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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