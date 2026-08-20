What to know if you are considering state-backed student loans

Many states are expanding their student loan programs in response to the Trump administration’s newly imposed limits on federal borrowing

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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When taking out student loans, most borrowers are aware of two options: federal student loans and private loans. But amid new limits on federal loans for graduate students in particular, the availability of a third option — state-backed student loans — is becoming increasingly widespread.

While technically “states have had their own student loan offerings for decades,” a number of them have “recently moved to expand their loan offerings in anticipation of the added restrictions on federal borrowing,” said CNBC. These loans do not necessarily offer the same protections as federal loans. Still, they may be an alternative to private loans worth considering.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 