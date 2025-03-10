How to get student loan forgiveness

Four options for paying back (less of!) your federal student loans

Small female graduate cake topper standing next to a calculator
Loan forgiveness is available for graduates who choose careers in government, teaching and health care
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

If you are saddled with student loan debt, student loan forgiveness offers a promising way out. It can wipe away some — or even all — of a borrower's balance.

However, these programs "require several years of service and/or on-time payments," with borrowers often needing to meet a number of very specific criteria, like working in a certain type of field for a particular type of employer, said Money. Another drawback of loan forgiveness is that "most forgiveness options are only available to borrowers with federal student loans" — private student loan forgiveness is "very uncommon," said NerdWallet.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸