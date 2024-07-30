The 'frivolous' trade in taxidermied bats

Painted woolly bats are being sold online: bad news for the species – and humans

A taxidermy bat lies face up on a table
The growing trend of using stuffed bats as home décor is driving the embattled species towards a new crisis
(Image credit: catocala7 / Shutterstock)
By
published
in under the radar

They may seem like the "perfect Halloween emblem" but the growing trend of using stuffed bats as "home décor" is driving the embattled species towards a new crisis, according to a report.

Painted woolly bats are being sold on Amazon, eBay and Etsy in a "frivolous" and illegal online trade, said The Times, and the trade could pose a danger not only to bat species, but also to humans and the climate.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Wildlife Halloween
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest