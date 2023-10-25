A California ban on hidden fees

Amid rising complaints about inscrutable pricing, California has banned 'junk fees,' said Carly Olson in the Los Angeles Times. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law last week a bill that prohibits businesses in California from "offering a price that does not include all mandatory fees or charges other than taxes or fees imposed by the government." The bill is intended to stop hidden or surprise fees, which can "obscure the total cost of a transaction until it’s too late, or frustrating, to back out." The bill characterizes these fees as a "bait and switch" by companies that deceives consumers. For instance, “a ticket to Blink-182’s show was listed at Ticketmaster at $290,” but additional “service” and “processing” fees brought the total to $337.

Investing by following the crowd

Apps that let you copy other investors’ portfolios are gaining in popularity, said Martha Muir in the Financial Times. The investment app eToro allows users to "view other people’s portfolios and even set their accounts to automatically mimic other users." It had 2.8 million users in 2022, up from 2 million in 2021 and has inspired competition from new apps offering similar characteristics. The practice, known as copy trading, appeals to retail traders who want to behave like successful investment gurus. Platforms pay some gurus "based on a combination of their returns and the number of followers they attract." Critics warn that would-be investment influencers have incentive to "make outrageous trades in an effort to boost their follower count."

Would you visit the company shrink?

On-site therapy is the latest workplace benefit, said Trey Williams in Fortune. More than three-quarters of workers "believe that companies have a responsibility to support mental health at work," according to one report this year. Companies such as Google, Delta, JPMorgan Chase, and AT&T have taken up that challenge by offering therapists in the office. "The obvious benefit for employees is the convenience of on-site therapy that’s merely an elevator ride away," while employers say the expense helps them forestall costlier "unchecked mental health issues and absenteeism." AT&T opened an entire health-and-wellness clinic at its Dallas headquarters, where the on-site psychologist sees 75 employees a month, making her "the second-most booked person in the clinic, behind the on-site chiropractor."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.