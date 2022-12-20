6.4-magnitude earthquake hits California, causes power outages

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands of people without power. The quake struck at 2:34 a.m. PT and power outages were reported by 5 a.m., per The New York Times.

The region most affected was the coastal Humboldt County, per CNN. Over 70,000 county residents had reported power outages as of 9 a.m.

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. Magnitude 6.4 earthquake 14 miles from Fortuna. Power is out across the county. DO NOT CALL 911 UNLESS YOU ARE EXPERIENCING AN IMMEDIATE EMERGENCY. — Humboldt Co OES (@HumCoOES) December 20, 2022

Widespread damage was also reported. Residents were warned to prepare for potential aftershocks, though the National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was unlikely. There have already been 12 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks and more are expected until Dec. 27, per a 9:30 a.m. ET forecast from the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency predicts up to 27 magnitude 3 or higher potential aftershocks in the next week, with a "14 percent chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 5."

This is a Humboldt Alert. Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling. To report a gas https://t.co/K3k1u4cH76 — HumCoSO (@HumCoSO) December 20, 2022

The quake also damaged a road near the Fernbridge, "a historic bridge that crosses the Eel River and serves as the primary route for Ferndale residents to reach Eureka, the county's largest city," the Times writes. The bridge is currently closed due to cracking in the road and is being inspected for seismic damage, CNN adds.

Road Closure: State Route 211 at Fernbridge, Humboldt County is CLOSED. The bridge is closed while we conduct safety inspections due to possible seismic damage. pic.twitter.com/601oOQRz2o — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) December 20, 2022

Tuesday's earthquake comes exactly one year after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same county.