Los Angeles Angels players walk past fans in Phoenix. | (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Muay Thai fighters perform at an empty bar in Pattaya, Thailand. | (REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)

People surrounded by empty seats as they wait for a soccer match in Liverpool, England. | (AP Photo/Jon Super)

People visiting the Mucem Museum in Marseille, France. | (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Women painting the names of female murder victims on a plaza in Mexico City. | (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Migrants walking to surrender to border authorities near Penitas, Texas. | (REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

A cowboy herds cattle near Buenos Aires. | (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Hindu devotees walk around a ritual bonfire in Ahmedabad, India. | (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Firemen spray disinfectants in Manila, Philippines. | (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A woman's hair is smeared with colored powder during festival celebrations in Mumbai. | (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Museum workers interact with an Andy Warhol piece at the Tate Modern gallery in London. | (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

An art installation in Paris. | (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

