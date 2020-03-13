The week's best photojournalism
Lonely soccer fans, hovering umbrellas, and more
Los Angeles Angels players walk past fans in Phoenix. | (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Muay Thai fighters perform at an empty bar in Pattaya, Thailand. | (REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)
People surrounded by empty seats as they wait for a soccer match in Liverpool, England. | (AP Photo/Jon Super)
People visiting the Mucem Museum in Marseille, France. | (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Women painting the names of female murder victims on a plaza in Mexico City. | (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Migrants walking to surrender to border authorities near Penitas, Texas. | (REUTERS/Adrees Latif)
A cowboy herds cattle near Buenos Aires. | (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Hindu devotees walk around a ritual bonfire in Ahmedabad, India. | (REUTERS/Amit Dave)
Firemen spray disinfectants in Manila, Philippines. | (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A woman's hair is smeared with colored powder during festival celebrations in Mumbai. | (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Museum workers interact with an Andy Warhol piece at the Tate Modern gallery in London. | (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
An art installation in Paris. | (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)