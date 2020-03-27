The week's best photojournalism
A masked guinea pig, an empty ballpark, and more
A guinea pig with a protective mask and a toy shopping cart in Kharkiv, Ukraine. | (REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)
Masked chocolate Easter bunnies at a bakery in Bern, Switzerland. | (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
People eating inside a tent in Nanjing, China. | (China Daily via REUTERS)
A man standing near an electronic stock board in Tokyo. | (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Empty fields of flowers in Carlsbad, California. | (REUTERS/Mike Blake)
A near-empty bridge in Sao Paulo. | (REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto)
Soldiers set up beds for coronavirus patients in a hall in Belgrade, Serbia. | (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)
Volunteers rest while setting up beds for coronavirus patients in a hall in Belgrade. | (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)
A man relaxes with his dog on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. | (REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)
People run in a park in Dublin. | (REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff)
A woman walks in downtown Prague. | (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A statue of former Indians slugger Jim Thome stands in empty Progressive Field in Cleveland. | (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)