A guinea pig with a protective mask and a toy shopping cart in Kharkiv, Ukraine. | (REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)

Masked chocolate Easter bunnies at a bakery in Bern, Switzerland. | (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

People eating inside a tent in Nanjing, China. | (China Daily via REUTERS)

A man standing near an electronic stock board in Tokyo. | (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Empty fields of flowers in Carlsbad, California. | (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

A near-empty bridge in Sao Paulo. | (REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto)

Soldiers set up beds for coronavirus patients in a hall in Belgrade, Serbia. | (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

Volunteers rest while setting up beds for coronavirus patients in a hall in Belgrade. | (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

A man relaxes with his dog on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. | (REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

People run in a park in Dublin. | (REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff)

A woman walks in downtown Prague. | (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A statue of former Indians slugger Jim Thome stands in empty Progressive Field in Cleveland. | (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

