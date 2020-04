People ride an escalator at a shopping mall in Beijing. | (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A textile worker rests inside a loom at a shuttered factory in Bhiwandi, India. | (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

A goat walks the deserted streets of Llandudno, Wales. | (Pete Byrne/PA via AP)

A child plays with a goat on a rooftop in Delhi. | (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

A man cuts hair on a rooftop in Oxford, Britain. | (REUTERS/Eddie Keogh)

A woman blows a kiss to her daughter at a nursing home in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain. | (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

A man dressed as Spider-Man entertains quarantined children in Stockport, Britain. | (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Street artists perform on a bridge in Prague. | (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Mannequins in a closed shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. | (REUTERS/Fransiska Nangoy)

Cars awaiting export in Lianyungang, China. | (China Daily via REUTERS)

Face protectors outside a hospital in Madrid. | (REUTERS/Sergio Perez)

Soldiers wear hoods to test N95 masks in Seattle. | (REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson)

**See last week's best photojournalism**