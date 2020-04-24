Police fire tear gas to disperse residents in Cape Town, South Africa. | (REUTERS/Mike Hutchings)

A woman undergoes a COVID-19 test in Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal. | (JOSE COELHO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A man stands among bags of donated food in Kabul, Afghanistan. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail)

A woman harvests nopales at her farm in Mexico City. | (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A gardener prunes the United Kingdom's largest rhododendron bush. | (Jordan Pettitt/Solent News/Shutterstock)

A coffee vendor reads a newspaper in Caracas, Venezuela. | (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Trailers parked at a depot in New Delhi, India. | (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

A subway station in New York City. | (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

A zookeeper and a sea lion look at elephants at a zoo in Sydney, Australia. | (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

A fox stands in an empty parking lot in Ashkelon, Israel. | (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Crows sit on a pole in Prayagraj, India. | (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

An ibis eats a crab in Bhigwan, India. | (Vishal Deshmukh/Solent News/Shutterstock)

