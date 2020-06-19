The week's best photojournalism
A boy watches TV on a horse, a Confederate statue gets removed, and more
A boy watches a race atop his horse, Mr. Glitter Sparkles, with his dog, Mistress, in Dorset, Britain. | (REUTERS/Paul Childs)
A "friendly giant" sculpture in Hammer Springs, New Zealand. | (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
A prosthetics artist tries on a face mask in San Pedro, Philippines. | (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
Firefighters spray disinfectant in Jakarta, Indonesia. | (Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro/via REUTERS)
A construction worker prepares to remove a Confederate statue in Houston. | (REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare)
A visitor enjoys a swing ride at a Tokyo amusement park. | (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Fans stand on ladders to watch a soccer game in Prague. | (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
An escalator in an abandoned Bangkok mall. | (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)
An outdoor market in Bangkok. | (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. | (REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)
A wind turbine blade being transported near Floro, Norway. | (Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS)
A "BLACK LIVES MATTER" sign is painted on a Brooklyn street. | (AP Photo/John Minchillo)