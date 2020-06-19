A boy watches a race atop his horse, Mr. Glitter Sparkles, with his dog, Mistress, in Dorset, Britain. | (REUTERS/Paul Childs)

A "friendly giant" sculpture in Hammer Springs, New Zealand. | (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A prosthetics artist tries on a face mask in San Pedro, Philippines. | (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

Firefighters spray disinfectant in Jakarta, Indonesia. | (Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro/via REUTERS)

A construction worker prepares to remove a Confederate statue in Houston. | (REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare)

A visitor enjoys a swing ride at a Tokyo amusement park. | (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Fans stand on ladders to watch a soccer game in Prague. | (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

An escalator in an abandoned Bangkok mall. | (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

An outdoor market in Bangkok. | (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. | (REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)

A wind turbine blade being transported near Floro, Norway. | (Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS)

A "BLACK LIVES MATTER" sign is painted on a Brooklyn street. | (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

