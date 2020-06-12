A conservationist holds a vulture by its head near Sde Boker, Israel. | (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

A dog sits with its owner in Kyiv, Ukraine. | (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A horse stands on social-distance markers in Prague. | (MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A horse race in Chelmsford, England. | (Alan Crowhurst/PA via AP)

Children do flips in Nairobi, Kenya. | (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

A man exercises at a Rio de Janeiro beach. | (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

A canoeist trains in a pool in Buenos Aires. | (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

A worker opens a clothing shop in Sao Paulo. | (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A worker opens umbrellas in Brussels. | (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir)

A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston. | (REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

Police clash with demonstrators in London. | (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Lightning strikes and a double rainbow are seen near Rum, Belarus. | (REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)

