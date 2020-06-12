The week's best photojournalism
A restaurant reopens, a horse social distances, and more
A conservationist holds a vulture by its head near Sde Boker, Israel. | (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)
A dog sits with its owner in Kyiv, Ukraine. | (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A horse stands on social-distance markers in Prague. | (MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A horse race in Chelmsford, England. | (Alan Crowhurst/PA via AP)
Children do flips in Nairobi, Kenya. | (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)
A man exercises at a Rio de Janeiro beach. | (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)
A canoeist trains in a pool in Buenos Aires. | (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)
A worker opens a clothing shop in Sao Paulo. | (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
A worker opens umbrellas in Brussels. | (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir)
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd in Houston. | (REUTERS/Adrees Latif)
Police clash with demonstrators in London. | (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)
Lightning strikes and a double rainbow are seen near Rum, Belarus. | (REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)