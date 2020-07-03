A boy pushes a cart as a truck sprays disinfectant on a Hebron street. | (REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma)

Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling party scuffle with lawmakers from the opposition party in Taipei. | (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

A vendor peers from behind the door of his clothing shop in Buenos Aires. | (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A maintenance worker paints a room in a Havana hotel. | (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

A man seen behind a fence at a museum in Bucharest, Romania. | (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Horses on a farm in Wehrheim, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A soccer player takes a selfie with cardboard fans in Moenchengladbach, Germany. | (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool)

Students take a university entrance exam in Belgrade, Serbia. | (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

Flocks of sheep are brought to a market near Fatehpur, India. | (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A shepherd herds his flock in the Jordan Valley. | (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Camels walk near the West Bank village of Al Fasayil. | (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Flooding in the town of Jaslo, Poland. | (DAREK DELMANOWICZ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

