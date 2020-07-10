A family dressed as The Simpsons in Buenos Aires. | (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

People on a ride at an amusement park in Chertsey, Britain. | (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

A worker at an ice cream factory in Damascus, Syria. | (REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar)

Drones showing anti-COVID messages above Seoul. | (Yonhap via REUTERS)

A man walks through a shopping arcade in Tokyo. | (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The dome of the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona. | (Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Military aircraft fly over the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. | (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

An empty playground in Houston. | (REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

A flooded village in Sariakandi Upazila, Bangladesh. | (Abdul Momin/Solent News/Shutterstock)

Post-flooding damage in Kumamura, Japan. | (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

A picture of a 2019 running of the bulls participant above the same spot in Pamplona, Spain this week. | (REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration)

A kangaroo jumps through snow at a national park near Nimmitabel, Australia. | (LUKAS COCH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

