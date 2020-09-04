The New York Mets' Jake Marisnick smashes into the outfield wall while chasing a ball during a game in Baltimore. | (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Olympique Lyonnais players react after winning the UEFA Champions League final in San Sebastian, Spain. | (Sergo Perez/Pool via AP)

Tour de France competitors in Nice, France. | (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Muslims hold a socially-distant religious meeting in Tehran. | (Majid Asgarpour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

Paratroopers jump from a plane near Tbilisi, Georgia. | (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

A tank jumps during a competition outside Moscow. | (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

Daredevil David Blaine hangs with a parachute under a cluster of balloons above Page, Arizona. | (David Blaine/Handout via REUTERS)

Alpinists make their way across a glacier in Courmayeur, Italy. | (REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)

A full moon near Frankfurt, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Muslims perform with fire in Najaf, Iraq. | (REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani)

A doctor is sprayed with disinfectant in Caracas, Venezuela. | (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A poster of soccer player Lionel Messi is reflected in a window in Barcelona. | (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

