A woman pulls a baby on a pallet in Lesbos, Greece. | (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

An environmental activist sits on an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean. | (REUTERS/Natalie Thomas)

Construction workers hang from The Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers near Najaf, Iraq. | (REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani)

A man walks atop a seawall in Rabat, Morocco. | (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister in the West Bank. | (REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman)

A man works to douse a fire near Pocone, Brazil. | (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A man performs on a 'hydro pipe' in Moscow. | (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A motorcyclist crashes during a race in Misano Adriatico, Italy. | (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

The skyline is reflected in a pinnacle atop a hotel in Frankfurt, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A tanker drops retardant on a wildfire near Juniper Hills, California. | (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

A partially collapsed building near Mumbai. | (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

