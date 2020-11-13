A balloon of President Trump is stuck in a tree in Washington, D.C. | (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden sit on a work table in Saitama, Japan. | (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Students at the Ministry of Fun Santa School in London. | (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Stray cats walk through an empty schoolyard in Athens. | (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A ritual being performed with an elephant in Gauhati, India. | (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Walruses on Russia's Yamal Peninsula. | (Arctic Research Station of the Institute of Plant and Animal Ecology/Handout via REUTERS)

A boy lies in leaves in a London park. | (REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili)

A ball is tossed to Tiger Woods at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. | (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Players warm up at the Masters in Augusta. | (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Visitors use telescopes at Victoria Peak in Hong Kong. | (REUTERS/Lam Yik)

A man runs from presumed law enforcement officers during a rally in Minsk, Belarus. | (REUTERS/Stringer)

A cemetery worker prepares new graves near Tehran. | (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

**See last week's best photojournalism**