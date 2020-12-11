A woman walks in Seoul, South Korea. | (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A rottweiler peers over a fence at a mink farm in Moldrup, Denmark. | (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

A pygmy possum is held on Kangaroo Island, Australia. | (Kangaroo Island Land For Wildlife/Ashlee Benc via REUTERS)

A boy carries a fish at a market in Prayagraj, India. | (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A venom-extraction company owner shows scorpions at his business in Cairo. | (REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

A man descends into icy waters in Omsk, Russia. | (REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko)

A man dressed as Santa Claus rappels from a cable car in Rio de Janeiro. | (REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

An urban climber scales a tower in Barcelona. | (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A one-horned rhinoceros grazes at India's Kaziranga National Park. | (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Skyscrapers in London. | (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

A humpback whale surfaces near the Statue of Liberty in New York City. | (REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat)

Rescuers move a stranded giraffe from an island on Lake Baringo, Kenya. | (Ami Vitale/Save Giraffes Now/Handout via REUTERS)

