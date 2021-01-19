Trump sits in a truck before a health-care meeting at the White House. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Vice President Mike Pence laughs as Trump holds a baseball bat during a product showcase event at the White House. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump observe a solar eclipse from the White House balcony. | (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump watches a boy mow the White House lawn. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Trump throws paper towels to a crowd in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, two weeks after Hurricane Maria. | (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron walk to the Oval Office. | (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers football team at the White House. | (Chris Kleponis/Polaris)

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hold a meeting in Hanoi. | (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump references an altered map of Hurricane Dorian's storm path in the Oval Office. | (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump holds a copy of The Washington Post following Senate acquittal in his first impeachment trial at The White House. | (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump holds a Bible near St. John's Church in Washington, D.C. amid nationwide anti-racism protests. | (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump signs a plaque at the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)

