The week's best photojournalism
A very young boxer, a two-faced protester, and more
A man protests against Germany's COVID-19 restrictions in Stuttgart. | (REUTERS/Andreas Gebert)
A 9-year-old Muay Thai fighter prepares for a match in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. | (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)
A child migrant in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. | (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)
Pope Francis leads a Good Friday procession at the Vatican. | (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)
A daredevil climbs a hotel exterior in Barcelona. | (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)
An apartment block in Saint Petersburg, Russia. | (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)
Apartment blocks in Kyiv, Ukraine. | (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)
Workers carry a coffin in a cemetery in Lima, Peru. | (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Houses damaged by flooding in East Flores, Indonesia. | (Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via REUTERS)
A flooded banana plantation in Anama, Brazil. | (REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)
COVID-19 antigen tests in a Berlin doctor's office. | (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)
Army paratroopers jump from a plane at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. | (U.S. Air Force/Alejandro Pena/Handout via REUTERS)