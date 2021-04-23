Netflix CEO Reed Hastings sits in a cart full of DVDs in San Jose. | (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, January 2002)

Halle Berry wins Best Actress for her role in Monster's Ball, becoming the first Black actress to win the award. | (REUTERS/Gary

Hershorn, March 2002)

Kelly Clarkson celebrates her victory in the first season of American Idol. | (Kevin Winter/ImageDirect, September 2002)

Beyoncé and her then-boyfriend Jay-Z watch a tennis match in Flushing, New York. | (Mark Mainz/Getty Images, September 2003)

Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the iPhone at the MacWorld Conference in San Francisco. | (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File, January 2007)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California. | (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File, February 2007)

Harry Potter fans at a release party for the final book in New York City. | (AP Images/Clark Jones/Courtesy of Scholastic, Inc., July 2007)

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, and Robert Downey Jr. attend the premiere of Iron Man in Berlin. | (REUTERS/Johannes Eisele, April 2008)

Kanye West jumps onstage after Taylor Swift won the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. | (Christopher Polk/Getty Images, September 2009)

Lady Gaga wears a dress made of meat at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. | (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni, September 2010)

Rovio CEO Mikael Hed poses with two "Angry Birds" characters at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland. | (MARTTI KAINULAINEN/AFP via Getty Images, January 2011)

Author George R.R. Martin arrives at the premiere for the third season of HBO's Game of Thrones. | (Matt Sayles /Invision/AP, File, March 2013)

A mural, presumably painted by Banksy, is seen in the Gaza Strip. | (REUTERS/Suhaib Salem, February 2015)

Sarah Koenig, host and executive producer of the podcast Serial, poses with a Peabody award in New York City. | (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peabody Awards, May 2015)

Caitlyn Jenner makes one of her first public appearances since coming out as transgender in Los Angeles. | (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Nederlander, July 2015)

Lin-Manuel Miranda during the curtain call following the first performance of Hamilton in New York City. | (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, August 2015)

A replica of a Prince memorial at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, following his death. | (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, November 2016)

Chaos onstage after La La Land was wrongly declared Best Picture over Moonlight at the Academy Awards. | (Kevin Winter/Getty Images, February 2017)

Harvey Weinstein leaves court in New York City after being charged with rape and sexual assault. | (Kena Betancur/Getty Images, January 2020)

A livestreamed classical concert during the COVID pandemic in Munich. | (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images, June 2020)

**See the past 20 years, in 20 striking photos**