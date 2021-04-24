The Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn after trying to catch a home run during a game in Philadelphia. | (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

A motorcyclist crashes during a practice session in Portimao, Portugal. | (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Swimmers compete in Berlin. | (RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman walks beneath cherry trees in Bonn, Germany. | (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)

People walk through a state park in Chino Hills, California. | (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

A storage lot of disused bicycles in Shenyang, China. | (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

People observe slow-moving lava near a volcano in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala. | (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A helicopter hovers above smoke near Cape Town, South Africa. | (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

A farmer plants potatoes in Tilloy-lez-Cambrai, France. | (REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)

People practice yoga on a rooftop in Caracas, Venezuela. | (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A kinetic sculpture atop the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. | (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

A sculpture in Sainte-Croix, Switzerland. | (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

