A visitor peeks out of a bowl of fruit at the Illusion Museum in Erbil, Iraq. | (SAFIN HAMED/AFP via Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart breaks his bat during a game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. | (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A soldier poses on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia. | (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamas security forces rappel along a wall during a police graduation ceremony in Gaza City. | (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

A man prepares for the birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul. | (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A man is reflected on an old photograph as he rides a bicycle in Tel Aviv. | (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

The Italian Air Force's aerobatic unit performs above Rome. | (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

A plane flies across a full moon that rises above Manhattan. | (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

A sandstorm engulfs a village in Linze county, China. | (STR/CNS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sheep sit near a moor fire burning near Huddersfield, England. | (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A tiger approaches a village in Mishan, China. | (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

A tulip field near Grevenbroich, Germany. | (INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

