A runner competes in a test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo. | (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

A goalkeeper makes a save during a soccer match in Berlin. | (John Macdougall/pool photo via AP)

A police sniper takes a position near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. | (MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Soldiers jump into a moving vehicle in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo. | (ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers arrest a demonstrator during a protest in Cali, Colombia. | (LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

A man runs to escape heat emanating from funeral pyres near New Delhi. | (AP Photo/Amit Sharma)

A protester burns tires along the Israel-Gaza border. | (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Masked Hamas members prepare incendiary balloons near the Gaza Strip. | (MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

An Israeli missile drops towards a building in Gaza City. | (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip. | (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Children play at a park in Hong Kong. | (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A boy plays at a refugee camp in Maaret Misrin, Syria. | (OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

**See last week's best photojournalism**