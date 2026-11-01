5 maddeningly funny cartoons about midterm elections

Artists take on colour change, attack ads, and more

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Political cartoon

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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