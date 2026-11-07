5 sopping wet cartoons about the midterm blue wave
Artists take on political shockwaves, defunding FEMA, and more
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TODAY’S BIG QUESTIONWhere do US-Israel relations go after the midterms?
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QUOTE OF THE DAY‘Does anybody organize in Boise, Idaho? No, not even Republicans. Why? Because it’s assumed that they’re gonna win, and so they don’t have to do any work anyway.’
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IN THE SPOTLIGHTImmigrants released from detention are rearrested
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Explore your latest briefing
-
-
TODAY’S BIG QUESTIONWhere do US-Israel relations go after the midterms?
-
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘Does anybody organize in Boise, Idaho? No, not even Republicans. Why? Because it’s assumed that they’re gonna win, and so they don’t have to do any work anyway.’
-
IN THE SPOTLIGHTImmigrants released from detention are rearrested
-