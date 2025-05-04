5 low approval cartoons about poll numbers

Artists take on fake pollsters, shared disapproval, and more

This two-panel cartoon begins on the left with a concerned aide presenting a chart showing declining approval ratings to Donald Trump. The aid says, ""SIR, YOUR APPROVAL RATINGS ARE THE LOWEST DATING BACK BEFORE EISENHOWER, SIR." The next panel is Trump shouting "INVESTIGATE THE FAKE POLLSTERS !!!"

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two donkeys perched on a tree branch and looking at polling data that shows a downward trend. One donkey says, "FORGET OUR LOW APPROVAL RATINGS - FOCUS ON THEIR LOW APPROVAL RATINGS!" Below them, an elephant and Donald Trump are walk off a cliff past a sign that reads "THE SECOND 100 DAYS."

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

