Today's political cartoons - April 14, 2025

Monday's cartoons - measles madness, Ábrego García, and more

By
published

This political cartoon shows Mad Magazine's Alfred E. Neuman at left next to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Neuman is shirtless and covered in measles. He says, "What, Me Worry?" RFK JR. holds a bottle of castor oil.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The phrase 'FIND WALDO GARCIA' is written in the upper left corner. The cartoon depicts a large crowd of bald-headed figures in plain T-shirts and shorts a pyramid-like formation. One figure, with a distinctly colored shirt, stands out from the rest.

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

