Today's political cartoons - April 23, 2025

Wednesday's cartoons - a new hat, a new retirement plan, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a scene in Heaven, with figures in white robes standing on clouds amidst golden rays of light. A woman is wearing the pope's hat and says to a man, "I DUNNO. SOME NEW GUY. SAID HE DIDN'T NEED IT ANYMORE." In the distance, Pope Francis walks calmly toward the light with his hands folded behind his back.

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two men begging for spare change. The man on the left is dressed in shabby clothes. The man on the right is dressed in suit and tie. The man in shabby clothes says, "HEY, REMEMBER WHEN I USED TO SPEND MONEY LIKE A FOOL AND YOU TOLD ME TO INVEST IT OR I'D END UP WITH NOTHING? WELL, NOW WE BOTH HAVE NOTHING! AT LEAST I HAD FUN!"

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest